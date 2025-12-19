S8UL emerge champions at ESFI National Grand MOBA Legends

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) S8UL emerged champions at the inaugural ESFI National Grand MOBA Legends in which 258 teams with more than 1300 players competed from across the country.

After group-stage battles, the top 16 teams qualified for the business end of the event.

The top-8 teams (S8UL, RNTX, Sleep Tight Lineup, Elusivity Esports, Megatron C3M, Mamacita, Shadow esports SDES & Mutants) clashed in high-stakes knockout matches, producing nail-biting finishes.

Winning team S8UL consisted of captain Mohammed Saad Talha Saboowala, Chirag Singh, Abhijeet Katkar, Debasish Sana and Jay Mehta.

The runner-up position was secured by Revenen at Esports (RNTX).

"It's always good to see the scene remain active and competitive. We took sometime off, and a lot of wins were picked up during that period. We’re back now,ready to start counting," said Saboowala. PTI AT KHS