SA 20: Capitals down Super Kings to remain in contention for playoffs

Centurion: A rejuvenated Pretoria Capitals registered a six-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings to remain in the race for the SA20 playoff berth here.

The Capitals restricted the Super Kings to a paltry 99 for 9 and then eased past the target losing just four wickets for a crucial win.

With this win, the Capitals moved up to 14 points - just one point behind the fourth-placed Super Kings on 15.

The captain’s armband was also passed to Kyle Verreynne after Rilee Rossouw withdrew due to the birth of his child.

Knowing that only a victory would keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive, the Capitals produced their most clinical performance of the season thus far.

Will Jacks set the tone with the ball, conceding just two runs from his two overs in the Powerplay, which was just the confidence booster the Capitals required?

Super Kings, on the other hand, were unable to set any form of a platform, especially after the in-form Devon Conway was forced to leave the field in the third over after being hit on the arm.

Debutant Rogers had JSK skipper Faf Du Plessis caught at short fine-leg before fellow newbie Gideon Peters dramatically launched his SA20 career.

The 26-year-old fast bowler fired in a rasping bouncer to Conway upon his return.

The New Zealand international was visibly rushed for pace and only managed a half-hearted pull which he feathered behind to Verreynne.

He maintained his control and pace throughout his four-over spell to finish with 2/15.

With left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy also chipping in with two wickets, it opened the JSK tail for Player of the Match Migael Pretorius to barge through the door with figures of 3/22.

Capitals were never in any trouble in getting to the 100-run target.

Marques Ackerman held it all together with a 22-ball 39 that ensured the Capitals remained in the race for the playoffs with two matches against MI Cape Town remaining.