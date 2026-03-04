SA 77 for 4 after 10 overs in T20 World Cup semifinal against NZ

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) South Africa were 77 for 4 after 10 overs against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, South Africa lost opener Quinton de Kock (10) and (Ryan Rickelton (0) off consecutive balls in the second over bowled by off-spinner Cole McConchie. They were 48/2 at the end of powerplay overs.

In-form captain Aiden Markram got out for 18 in the eighth over off Rachin Ravindra with Daryl Mitchell taking the catch. Mitchell himself was not sure but video umpire ruled it a clean catch.

David Miller was dismissed just before the halfway stage for 6, being the second victim of Ravindra. Dewald Brevis was batting on 34 at the halfway mark. PTI PDS PDS APS APS