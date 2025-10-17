SA beat SL by 10 wickets under DLS Method in rain-shortened women's World Cup match

Colombo, Oct 17 (PTI) South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets under DLS Method in a rain-shortened women's World Cup match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka scored 105 for 7 after the match was reduced to 20-overs-a-side contest due to a rain interruption of more than five hours during the home side innings.

The target for South Africa was revised to 121 from 20 overs under DLS Method. Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits remained not out on 60 and 55 respectively as South Africa chased down the target, reaching 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs Rain stopped play after the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings when the co-hosts were 46 for 2 and the game resumed more than five hours later.

Vishmi Gunaratne came back after retiring hurt on 12 to top-score for Sri Lanka with 34 off 33 balls.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 for 7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30).

South Africa: 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 60 not out, Tazmin Brits 55 not out).