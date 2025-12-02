SA cricket has been trending upwards, I’m hoping that we lift our first World Cup soon: Shamsi

Dubai, Dec 2 (PTI) South African left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi felt that their recent wave of success in international cricket, which included an away Test series win over India recently, is a sign of Proteas' landing their maiden ICC World Cup sooner than later.

South Africa reached the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinals, finished runners-up in the 2024 T20 World Cup and then clinched the World Test Championship title in June this year before whitewashing India 2-0 in the recently-concluded away Test series.

Touching base with PTI on the sidelines of the fourth season of the ILT20, Shamsi, who is set to make his debut in the tournament for the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants, said the progress has been gradual yet encouraging.

"You can see, probably since 2021-22, we started performing better and better in knockout games. We got to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, then the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024, and then won the World Test Championship against Australia. As South African cricket, we’ve been trending upwards, and I’m really hoping that we lift our first World Cup very soon," said Shamsi.

South Africa outplayed India on their own conditions with off-spinner Simon Harmer emerging as the top wicket-taker with 17 scalps and was adjudged player-of-the-series.

Left-arm spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthuswamy have also done well in the recent past when SA held Pakistan 1-1 in another away series.

Shamsi was delighted to see the rise of spin in the pace bowling heartland.

"Oh, unbelievable. It’s been so many years of pain, especially for our Test team visiting India and being beaten quite comprehensively in the past. To see that the South African team has gone there and done so well, and especially seeing our spinners doing so well, that gives me a lot of joy because in past series the Indian spinners have given our batters a tough time.

"So for our spin bowlers to give the Indian batters a tough time... That was really nice to see. Of course, they have to be (the best in the world right now). Indian batters are very good at playing spin, in my personal experience, and for our boys to trouble them so much in their home conditions, of course they have to be the best trio." Shamsi, whose joy knew no bounds after SA etched a series win in India after 25 years, found the variety in the spin department a matter of pride.

"I’d add Aiden Markram as a fourth. We’ve got left-armers, right-armers, off-spin and left-arm orthodox—so we’ve got to back them in any condition,” added Shamsi.

Asked where India went wrong, Shamsi did not delve deep.

“Look, I don’t know where India went wrong, but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit. Our boys played brilliantly with the ball -- spin bowlers, fast bowlers -- and the batters made big runs at crucial times. To win 2-0 in India is not a small thing. Massive congratulations to Temba (Bavuma, skipper) and the team," he said.

The pitch used for the Kolkata Test drew a lot of flak as it looked "underprepared" and the match lasted just two and half days with South Africa winning by 30 runs.

“There was a Test match in Australia that only lasted one and a half days with fast bowlers taking wickets (1st Ashes Test vs England at Perth). Nobody said the wicket was bad,” he pointed out.

“But if spin bowlers take wickets, suddenly everyone complains. Sometimes it’s okay to let the batters work hard for their runs rather than making the bowlers always work on flat wickets.

“A hundred is a special thing -- whether it’s on a tough wicket or a flat wicket. We should also appreciate when bowlers take wickets.” Having debuted for South Africa in 2016, Shamsi has established himself as one of the country's leading white-ball spinners.

He opted out of a CSA central contract in 2024 to explore franchise opportunities but remained available for national selection.

“Obviously, every time you’re part of the South African team, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself as a player. Nothing gets bigger than playing for your country,” said the 35-year-old who has played 55 ODIs and 70 T20Is.

South Africa and India are engaged in an ongoing three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series which would be their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa in 2027, and Shamsi is excited at the opportunity of playing in a home showpiece.

“It’s always a very exciting time for South African cricket with two World Cups coming up. I’m sure the guys are going to give it their all in India and hopefully win both the series. Whenever you tour as a South African team, you want to win all the series, no matter who the opposition is.” Looking forward to ILT20 2025, he said facing Mumbai Indians first up will be a testing assignment.

“I’m really looking forward to it. MI is a world-respected franchise that has won multiple tournaments. They always put up a strong squad. Those are the challenges you want to test yourself against," added Shamsi who was acquired for USD 40,000 by the Giants. PTI TAP UNG