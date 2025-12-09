SA elect to bowl against India in 1st T20I; Gill, Hardik return

Cuttack, Dec 9 (PTI) South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Markram said he elected to bowl with the dew factor in mind.

For India, T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the eleven, having missed some of the recent action with respective injuries.

Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donnovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.