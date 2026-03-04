SA post 169 for 8 in T20 World Cup semifinal against NZ

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Marco Jansen struck a stunning 55 not out in a rearguard action to help South Africa reach 169 for 8 against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Jansen struck two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball unbeaten knock to resurrect South Africa innings after they were reduced to 77 from 5 in the 11th over.

Dewald Brevis chipped in 34 while Tristan Stubbs contributed 29.

Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry took two wickets apiece for New Zealand.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Dewald Brevis 34; Rachin Ravindra 2/29, Cole McConchie 2/9, Matt Henry 2/34).