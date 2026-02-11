SA post 187-6 against Afghanistan

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Strong fifties by Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton powered South Africa to 187 for six against Afghanistan in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, SA rode on a 61-ball 114-run partnership between de Kock (59) and Rickelton (61) and useful contributions from Dewald Brevis (23), David Miller (20 not out) and Marco Jansen (16 not out) to post a competitive score.

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai (3/41) snapped three wickets, while Rashid Khan (2/28) snared two and Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/32) also scalped a wicket.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 59, Ryan Rickelton 61; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/41, Rashid Khan 2/28). PTI ATK SSC SSC