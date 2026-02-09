SA post 213/4 against Canada in T20 World Cup

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Skipper Aiden Markram made a 32-ball 59 as South Africa posted 213 for four against Canada in their opening match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Apart from Markram, Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions after being asked to take first strike.

For Canada, Ansh Patel (3/31) was the most successful bowler, while skipper Dilpreet Bajwa (1/40) also snapped a wicket.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 59; Ansh Patel 3/31).