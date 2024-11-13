SA win toss, elect to bowl against India in 3rd T20I; Ramandeep debuts

Centurion, Nov 13 (PTI) South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1. It was the third straight toss won by the Proteas in this series.

India handed a T20I debut to all-rounder and hard-hitting Ramandeep Singh, who came in for pacer Avesh Khan.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla. PTI UNG APA APA