SA win toss, elect to bowl against India in 3rd T20I; Ramandeep debuts

NewsDrum Desk
Centurion, Nov 13 (PTI) South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Wednesday.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1. It was the third straight toss won by the Proteas in this series.

India handed a T20I debut to all-rounder and hard-hitting Ramandeep Singh, who came in for pacer Avesh Khan.

Teams: India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla. PTI UNG APA APA

