SA win toss, elect to bowl in 3rd ODI against India; Patidar makes debut

Paarl: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against India here on Thursday.

The series is poised at 1-1.

For India, Rajat Patidar will make his ODI debut as he came in for opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad had suffered a finger injury while fielding in the second ODI.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said a BCCI update.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar too made it to the playing eleven in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (captain, wk), Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.