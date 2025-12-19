Ahmedabad: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth and final T20 International against India here on Friday.

The Proteas made one change to their side, bringing in spin all-rounder George Linde in place of express bowler Anrich Nortje.

India included pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the third T20I in Dharmsala due to personal reasons, in place of Harshit Rana, while Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Sanju Samson was included in place of vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the last two games due to a toe injury.

Suryakumar, whose side is 2-1 up in the series, said the last game was very crucial for the team given the World Cup was taking place early next year.

"What we want from this game is more important than winning the series," he said at the toss.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.