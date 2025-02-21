SA win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

Karachi: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy match here on Friday.

"Looks a bit different then what we have been experiencing here, not sure how will it react. Will try to post a competitive total on the board," said Bavuma during the toss.

"We have a lot of confidence in our bowling, consistency has been our strength. Just one spinner,” he added.

South Africa XI

Ryan Rickelton (w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan XI



Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.