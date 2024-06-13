SA Women's warm-up match against BP XI abandoned due to rain

Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) The warm-up match between South Africa women's cricket team and the Board President’s XI was washed out after persistent rain here on Thursday.

Batting first, the BP XI reached 71 for 1 in 14 overs before the skies opened up. The match did not resume from that point.

Shweta Sehrawat (24, 33b, 4x4) and Shubha Satheesh (18, 20b, 2x4) were at the crease when the umpires called off the game.

South Africa will face India in a three-match ODI series here from Sunday before moving to Chennai for one-off Test and three T20Is.

Brief scores: Board President’s XI: 71/1 in 14 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 24 not out, Shubha Satheesh 18 not out, Priya Punia 25; Tumi Sekhukhune 1/16). PTI UNG APA APA