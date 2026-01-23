SA20: Paarl Royals beat Joburg Super Kings to enter Qualifier 2

Centurion, Jan 23 (PTI) Lhuan-dre Pretorius (51) and Hardus Viljoen (3/24) produced an all-round performance as Paarl Royals recorded a comprehensive 36-run victory over Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator to enter the SA20 Qualifier 2 here.

Paarl Royals put on 210 for five batting first and restricted Joburg Super Kings to 174 for eight. In the Qualifier 2, they will take on two-time title winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Friday.

Pretorius led from the front as he scored 51 off 34 balls with five sixes and two fours, whereas the Royals were also bolstered by handy performances from opener Kyle Verreynne (30 off 15 balls; 4 fours, 1 six) and Dan Lawrence 36 off 23 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes).

Asa Tribe also chipped in with a vital 16-ball 30 not out towards the end as the Super Kings struggled to contain the Royals in the first half of the contest.

Chasing a daunting target, the Joburg Super Kings made the worst start possible, slipping to 14 for three inside four overs and 40 for four inside the powerplay.

Viljoen cleaned up Neil Trimmers (8) and had Matthew de Villiers (0) caught by Bjorn Fortuin, who trapped Rivaldo Moonsamy (3) to make early inroads.

The in-form Ottneil Baartman (2/47) got into the act to account for the next two wickets even as the Super Kings looked to stage a comeback, removing Leus du Plooy (10) having the dangerous Wiaan Mulder (41 off 27 balls; 4 fours, 1 six) caught by Sikandar Raza.

To his credit, Nqobani Mokoena struck a crucial blow dismissing the opposition captain James Vince (47 from 29 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes) at a crucial juncture which saw the Royals slipping to a precarious 98 for five in the 12th over.

The Super Kings could never recover having lost key wickets in the first half of the contest, and finished at 174 for eight at the end. PTI DDV UNG