SA20 season 3 to begin on January 9

Johannesburg, Jun 7 (PTI) The third season of the SA20 League will commence on January 9 and run till February 8 next year, League Commissioner Graeme Smith announced on Friday.

Smith asserted that planning for the upcoming season is already underway by the franchises in a bid to secure some of the biggest names on the T20 circuit.

“Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast," Smith said in a statement.

"Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months, and planning is already fully in motion. We can’t wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans." Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have has won both the editions of the league will be aiming for a third title.

The competition consists of five more teams other than Eastern Cape, including runners-up Pretoria Capitals (2022-23) and Durban's Super Giants (2023-24), along with Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town.

