SAAP League Trophy unveiled at iconic Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada (Andhra), Feb 16 (PTI) In a landmark moment for sports in Andhra Pradesh, the SAAP League Trophy was unveiled here on Monday at the Berm Park, Prakasam Barrage, on the banks of the River Krishna.

The trophy was unveiled by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, two-time women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy, and vice chairperson and managing director of SAAP, S. Bharani.

Designed for athletes above 12 years and under 20, the SAAP League will be conducted across 26 districts and will feature 31 sports, including five beach sports, three para sports, and three masters disciplines.

The competition framework begins with intra-district selection and trials, followed by inter-district league competitions, ensuring wide participation along with sustained, high-quality competitive exposure throughout the year. PTI KHS KHS DDV