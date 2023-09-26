Sachin, Narender shine in boxing events of Asian Games

Hanghzhou, Sep 26 (PTI) Indian boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) produced dominating shows to sail into the pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals respectively at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Sachin notched up a 5-0 win over Indonesia's Asri Udin, while Narender knocked out Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek of Kyrgyzstan in round 1 itself.

Sachin managed to dominate the match from the beginning wading off flurry of attacks from the Indonesian with ease using his flashy footwork.

The 23-year-old successfully used his long reach to connect accurate jabs and hooks. As the clock ticked, the 2021 World Youth Championship grew in confidence to earn a facile win.

He will face Turki Abuquthailah of Kuwait in the Round of 16.

Later in the day, Narender recorded a dominating win over Elchoro in his pre-quarterfinal bout to set up a clash against Iran's Ramezanpour Delavar.