Sachin Tendulkar Foundation: Impacting children's lives through sports, health and education

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Marking half a decade of serving the less-privileged and the needy in ways that enable them to believe and take the lead, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) held a close-knit celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Tributes and acknowledgments from friends, family, well-wishers, and non-profit partners paved the event as STF reaffirmed its commitment to ensure better living with primary focus areas of health, education, and sports for children.

The theme of the evening, 'Shine Brighter Together', shed light on the Foundation’s core idea of impacting lives, especially children, through sports, health and education.

For Sara Tendulkar, who recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation, the evening was her first official engagement.

Sara said, “Over the last five years, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has touched over a hundred thousand young lives, and that’s a hundred thousand reasons to keep going. I am grateful to everyone who believed in us and stood by our side to make this journey possible.

“As Director, I cannot wait to build on what my parents started and make sure that every little dream gets noticed and nurtured. I look forward to this journey as we light up a world of possibilities for children who are the future.” A short film introduced the guests to the Foundation’s work. The audience were enlightened on the continued dedication of the Tendulkars and STF towards a shared dream of empowering the young dreamers, through strategic partnerships. The work done by the 15-plus NGO partners which STF collaborates with was acknowledged and applauded.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was in attendance and engaged in a tete-a-tete on stage with Sachin Tendulkar.

Pressing on the Foundation’s journey, Sachin Tendulkar said, “When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over.

"We realized that the germination of the idea was easier than implementing it. Eventually, STF came into being and now we've traversed half a decade of doing our bit. The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform million dreams into reality and give wings to the doers."