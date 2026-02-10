Sachin Tendulkar meets Rahul Gandhi, extends invite for son Arjun’s wedding

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, here and invited him to his son Arjun's wedding.

Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun, his fiancee Saaniya, daughter Sara, and some others, met Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

"Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding," Tendulkar said in a post on X along with a picture of his family with Gandhi.

Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya recently got engaged and are set to tie the knot soon. PTI ASK ARI ARI