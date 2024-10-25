Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on Sunday

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Spice Coast Marathon here on Sunday, with over 8000 runners set to participate in the annual event.

Competition will be spread across three categories -- full marathon (42.2 km), half-marathon (21.1 km) and Fun Run (5 km).

The full marathon has received over 600 entries.

“The Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon has a special place in my heart. I have always dreamt of seeing India as a sporting nation, with our young and old actively playing some sport or the other and the success of this event shows that,” said Tendulkar. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS