Sachin's trademark six over Shane Warne's head immortalised

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar retired some years ago, but his trademark six over the bowler's head will now be an immortal part of Sachin Tendulkar's stand at Wankhede Stadium.

The BCCI decided to have Sachin’s 14-foot statue made of bronze in the stadium on his 50th birthday.

BCCI is going to unveil this statue on Wednesday evening.

Renowned sculpture artist Pramod Kamble exclusively spoke to NewsDrum before the ceremony.

“It is an honour for me to make Sachin’s sculpture," Ahmednagar-based artist Kamble said.

“Sachin called me and told me, 'Only you will make it’. I have already done four projects for his house and farmhouse. So, he knew my work. The height of the statue is 10 feet, and he is hitting straight with a six over the bowler's head.”

Kamble and his eight-member team selected one picture for the statue after rejecting hundreds of images.

"He was playing a six on a Shane Warne's ball,” said Kamble. "For six, his bat is four feet higher. So, the total height of the statue is 14 feet, and a globe is its base. That shows the stature of Sachin in international cricket.”

According to Kamble, Sachin’s brother Ajit helped his team thoroughly with the cricketing technicalities of the statue.

"We did extensive research, and Ajit was always there. He told us, "What should be the height of the bat, what angle it should be, where the body weight should be, or how to follow through?" told Kamble.