Sachin, Yuvraj reunite after a decade, set to face Sri Lanka in Masters League

Mumbai: Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will once again don the iconic blue jersey of India as they take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the inaugural International Masters League on Saturday.

A global cricketing legend with over 34,000 international runs and 100 centuries, Tendulkar dominated every format of the game, yet he played just one T20 International for India, making this a rare spectacle for fans to witness him in Indian colors in the shortest format once again.

Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have enthralled fans with their high-stakes encounters, delivering moments of brilliance, drama, and excellence that remain etched in the sport's history.

The pair has shared countless unforgettable battles, none more renowned than the 2011 ODI World Cup final, where India’s champions lifted the trophy.

"We had some unforgettable moments playing against Sri Lanka over the years, the 2011 World Cup being the most special amongst them," Tendulkar said.

"Stepping back onto the field after so many years, and facing a team that has been such a big part of our cricketing journey, makes this even more special." Yuvraj, on the other hand, played a crucial role in India's most significant victories, including the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup.

"I can't wait to step back onto the field again. India versus Sri Lanka has always been a high-intensity, thrilling contest, and I know the fans are just as excited as we are," Yuvraj said.

"Playing alongside legends, and rekindling old rivalries, this is what the International Masters League is all about.

With Sachin Paaji leading us against Sanga and the Sri Lankan team, it feels like stepping back in time, but with the same passion for the game."

The tournament will feature six teams -- India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa -- each boasting some of cricket’s biggest names.

The competition will be staged across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur. The semi-finals and the final on March 16 will be played at Raipur.