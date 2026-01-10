Safe environment during training and competition among issues discussed at first Athletes' Forum

Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The maiden National Athletes' Forum convened here by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday discussed several athlete-centric issues, including career options after retirement and safe environment, including for women, while training and competing.

Nearly 50 athlete representatives, two each from around 25 National Sports Federations, took part in the discussions, along with some members of the IOA Athletes Commission led by celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom.

Olympic medallist shooter and IOA vice president Gagan Narang, IOA Athletes Commission vice chair and table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal and former shot putter Om Prakash Karhana were also among those present in the proceedings.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) CEO Raghuram Iyer and some executive committee members were also present.

"I am happy that we (IOA athlete commission) are able to make a good start with the first ever Athlete Forum in India. This is definitely going to help the athletes as we will be representing their concerns and suggestions for their welfare to IOA and to the National Federations," Mary Kom told PTI.

"We are also discussing about the athlete's career during sport, after sport and sometimes alongside sport." Karhana said athlete representatives of the NSFs were informed about their role and responsibilities, how the voice of the athletes can reach the administrators so that athlete-centric decisions are made.

"Today's Forum was more about information sharing. This is just a beginning. India is going to become a sporting hub, so we have to follow best global practices. I hope this initiative becomes a regular affair." Three sessions were held with topics on 'Navigating Career Transition', 'Safeguarding Sports Integrity', and 'Media and Social Media Masterclass'.

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and tennis legend Sania Mirza also took part in one of the panel discussions.

"How will you choose a different career after you retire? Can you go into coaching, into commentating? Can you go into finance? We had a panel discussion on these things," Karhana said.

"On 'Safeguarding Sports Integrity', issues like abuse, harassment, physical, mental or psychological, how can it be avoided? What policies and frameworks should be developed? We discussed about it." On 'Media and Social Media Masterclass', many had the opinion that sportspersons should not get completely involved in social media.

"In today's digital age, social media has a huge impact. How can we better utilise it? How much should we utilise it? It shouldn't be that we get 100% involved in it. We forget the purpose of our career," Karhana said.

The IOA had earlier said that the Forum was being held with an aim to strengthen athlete-led governance and accountability in the country's sport. It would bring together current and former athletes, athlete representatives, and key stakeholders from across the country for direct, solution-oriented engagement.

Athlete rights and responsibilities, ethical and transparent governance, safe sport and integrity, mental health and well-being, anti-doping education, grievance redressal, and structured career transition pathways were on the agenda.

The idea was to convert athlete feedback into actionable reforms. PTI PM/PDS PDS APA