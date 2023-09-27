SAFF U19 Championship: India overcome Nepal in penalties, to meet Pakistan in final

Kathmandu, Sep 27 (PTI) A nerveless India overcame a sticky Nepal 3-2 through a penalty shootout in their semifinal match here on Wednesday to set up the SAFF Under-19 Championship final against Pakistan.

Advertisment

India will face their arch-rivals in the summit clash on Saturday at the Dashrath Stadium.

The match went into tie-breaker after the score stood at 1-1 after the regulation time, which saw both the sides playing some fast-paced football.

Sahil Khurshid had put India ahead in the 26th minute but Nepal drew level through a 74th minute strike by Samir Tamang.

Advertisment

When the score was tied 2-2 in the tie-breaker, Manglenthang Kipgen emerged India’s hero as he coolly slotted the ball in to make it 3-2 and give his side a victory.

Apart from Kipgen, the other two scorers for India in the shootout were Arjun Singh Oinam and Gwgwmsar Goyary.

Kipgen joined the action only in the 66th minute as a replacement for Blue Colts’ captain Ishan Shishodia.

In the first semifinal of the day, Pakistan had defeated Bhutan 6-5, as that match also went in to the tie-breaker. PTI UNG KHS KHS