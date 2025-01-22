Sahaja, Ankita power into second round; Other Indians fall by the wayside

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) India's top singles players Sahaja Yamalapalli and Ankita Raina battled past their rivals to move to the second round of the USD 100,000 KPB Trust Women's Open here on Wednesday.

Sahaja was dominant in her first-round win over Britain’s Yuriko Lily Miyazaki. The India No. 2 impressed with her shot-making en route to a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win in a match that lasted two hours and 14 minutes.

She next takes on Russian Maria Timofeeva, who had an easier passage in her opener as Brenda Fruhvirtova retired with a back injury when she was down 3-4 in the first set.

Later, India No. 1 Ankita Raina came through a 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) thriller against qualifier Daria Kudashova of Russia.

The seasoned campaigner, who felt a little uneasy on court and even called a trainer when up 4-0 in the second set, regrouped before much damage could be done.

Ankita will now face top-seeded Tatjana Maria next. The German ace survived a scare before overcoming qualifier Petra Marcinko 6-4, 7-5.

The other three Indian wildcards in the fray – Vaidehee Chaudhari, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and lucky loser Riya Bhatia – bowed out without a whimper. PTI UNG AT AT