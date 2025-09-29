Sahaja, Shrivalli to lead India challenge in BJK Cup Play-offs

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The AITA on Monday named a five-member squad, led by number one Sahaja Yamalapalli, for the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs to be held in Bengaluru from November 14-16.

Going by the rankings, the national selection panel picked Sahaja (347), Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (374), Ankita Raina (447), Riya Bhatia (499) and doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare (131).

Vaidehi Chaudhari will be the reserve player.

Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat, who recently did well in the ITF events in Gurugram, have been invited to be part of the training camp.

India have been placed in Group G with Slovenia and Netherlands. The winner of the Group will be promoted to the 2026 Qualifiers while the other two teams will compete in Group I next year.

Vishal Uppal will be the captain of the side while Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach. PTI AT AT BS BS