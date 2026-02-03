Sahaja Yamalapalli, Maaya Rajeshwaran bow out of Mumbai Open WTA

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar lost their respective round of 32 singles matches to bow out of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series here on Tuesday.

India's No. 1 women's singles players Yamalapalli was beaten by Japan’s Eri Shimizu 7-5, 6-2 in a contest that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

Bhamidipaty lost despite a spirited effort against Kristiana Sidorova as the latter was clinical in her approach, winning the match 6-1, 6-3, to book her place in the next round.

The fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand proved too strong for 16-year-old Indian Wild Card Maaya. While Maaya, last edition's semifinalist, fought hard in both sets, Tararudee closed out the contest 6-3, 6-2.

Coming off her French Open Juniors title win last year, Austria's Lilli Tagger recorded a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi. Among others, Darja Semenistaja, Yasmine Kabbaj, Eri Shimizu, Sohyun Park, Fangran Tian, Tatiana Prozorova and Hanne Vandewinkel won their respective matches to move into the round of 16.

The winner of the 2024 edition Semenistaja registered a composed straight sets victory over Italy's Diletta Cherubini.

In an all-Asian encounter between China’s Tian and Japan’s Rina Saigo, the former delivered a dominant performance to claim a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Ninth seed Prozorova cruised past Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho in a match that lasted just over an hour for a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Belgium’s Vandewinkel, fourth seed in the tournament, beat Poland’s Zuzanna Pawlikowska in straight sets for a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Meanwhile, India’s Rutuja Bhosale is paired with Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech as the top seed in the tournament for the doubles’ main round to be played from February 4-8. The Indian duo will face Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Argentina’s Nicole Fossa Huergo.

India’s No. 4 and No. 5 women’s doubles players Ankita Raina and Bhamidipaty will pair up to face France’s Leolia Jeanjean and Japan’s Naima Karamoko.

India’s No. 2 women’s doubles player, Prarthana Thombare will team up with the 21-year-old Alevtina Ibragimova and take on Elena Pridanika and Polina Iatcenko, who are the second seed pairing. PTI DDV APA APA