Sai Akula, Greeshma Dontara sign off at 5th, 6th place in ladies artistic single free skating

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian skaters Sai Samitha Akula and Greeshma Dontara finished at the fifth and sixth position respectively in ladies artistic single free skating at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Sai was leading with 32.69 points at one stage before ending her campaign with 49.64 points. Greeshma too had identical scores following her routine at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.

Chinese Taipei duo of Hsiao-Ching Hung (94.38) and Chih-Ju Chang (79.51) won the gold and bronze medals, while Miki Fujikura (83.47) of Japan secured the silver.

Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj had clinched a bronze in women's 3000m relay before Anand Kumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale grabbed the third spot in men's 3000m relay event.

Roller sports made its debut in the Asian Games in 2010 when Anup Kumar Yama bagged bronze in men's single free skating event before combining with Avani Panchal to finish third in the pairs skating event. PTI ATK AH AH