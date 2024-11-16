SAI announces selection trials for Asian Senior Women''s Handball Championship

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The selection trials of the Indian team for the 20th Asian Senior Women's Handball Championship will be held at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Gandhinagar centre on November 21 and 22.

The SAI, in a statement, laid down the criteria and said eligible players must have competed in international or national senior/junior championships.

The Championship is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 10 in New Delhi.

It will be held under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

The top four teams from this Asian meet will secure qualification spots for the 27th IHF Women's Handball World Championship, scheduled to be held in Germany and the Netherlands from November 27 to December 14, next year.

For the trials at SAI Gandhinagar, the players will have to bear their own travel and accommodation expenses and must report in proper sports attire. The trials will be video recorded, and the committee's decisions will be final. PTI SSC SSC ATK