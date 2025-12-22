SAI Governing Body approves infrastructure upgrade at centres across India

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Governing Body of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday approved a number of infrastructure upgrade projects across the country, including the laying of an eight-lane synthetic athletics track in West Bengal and a climate-neutral hockey turf at its Bengaluru centre.

The SAI's (GB) meeting was chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"The Indian sports ecosystem is now in its youth, and it is the need of the hour to strengthen it in every possible way so that it has a bright future," Mandaviya said in his address to the SAI Governing Body.

"The decisions we are taking today are athlete-centric and aimed at ensuring that players have the best infrastructure that they need so that the medal counts that we have in mind for CWG and Olympics are met," he added.

One of the key projects recommended by the GB is the procurement of Poligras Paris GT Zero hockey turf for SAI Bengaluru, which serves as the training hub for both the Indian men's and women's national and 'A' hockey teams.

The Poligras Paris GT Zero hockey turf is certified by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and claims to reduce friction and watering needs.

The turf can ensure "consistent ball roll" even without heavy watering, saving on the scarce resource.

The GB also agreed to replace the existing electronic shooting targets with laser target systems at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR), which is both an international venue and a training base.

"In addition, the GB also approved the construction of three multipurpose halls at SAI NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly SAI Aurangabad), SAI Patiala, and SAI Trivandrum to facilitate intensive training and comprehensive athlete development," the Sports Ministry stated in a press release.

The facility at SAI NCOE Sambhajinagar will house a dedicated weather-proof boxing training zone, strength and conditioning area and designated indoor spaces for volleyball and badminton.

The GB also approved the construction of a 400-metre, eight-lane synthetic athletics track at SAI Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

"The committee noted that SAI STC Jalpaiguri has emerged as a key centre for athletics training and, despite limited infrastructure, has consistently delivered commendable performances at both regional and national levels," the ministry said.

Besides, the committee also approved the laying of a new synthetic track in SAI Bhopal. PTI PM PM PDS PDS