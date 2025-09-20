SAI hikes stadia rent for non-sports events: Rs 25 lakh to book JLN, fines for no clean-up

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) In a bid to preserve the sanctity of its stadia that also host non-sports events during off season, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has introduced significantly higher tariffs and stringent penalties for organisers who fail to return the five facilities here in good condition after such gatherings.

SAI has five venues in Delhi -- Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The body announced that national and international level events organised by the federations and associations recognised by the sports ministry will not have to pay anything to hire the venues except for electricity charges.

The JLN, primarily an athletics and football venue, is the most popular for hosting non-sports events like musical concerts and it earlier cost a relatively low Rs 4.5 lakh to book its main arena.

The revised tariffs, notified on September 18, have hiked the cost of booking to a massive Rs 25 lakh.

"The main arena of the JLN Stadium will be given on rent for non-sports events on condition that the event organiser ensures proper protection cover (mats/rugs etc.) of area to be utilised on Field of Play," stated the 66-page SAI notification which is in possession of PTI.

In case there is a failure to ensure a clean-up, SAI said that it would charge a penalty at 10 per cent of per day tariff and would also have the discretion to "blacklist" such organisers from future event bookings.

The introduction of penalties takes note of the poor condition in which SAI has sometimes received its venues, the most recent case in point being popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert in the JLN at the end of which the stadium was found to be in a messy state.

Athletes have been raising the issue of garbage-ridden and damaged venues after non-sports events coming in the way of their training routines.

In its revised terms and conditions for the hiring of venues, SAI reiterated that it would be the organiser's responsibility to hand over the venues in a "neat and clean state after the programme." The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex's main arena, which was earlier available for Rs 8 lakh for non-sports events like music and fashion shows and film screenings, will cost Rs 16 lakh per day for upto five days as per revised tariffs.

The IG Complex has facilities for boxing, gymnastics, wrestling and a cycling velodrome.

As for the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, which is primarily a hockey venue, SAI has fixed the tariff for main pavilion and spectator gallery at Rs 5 lakh per day.

The concrete area around the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex, which could earlier be hired for a nominal Rs 30,000 per day will now be available at Rs 5 lakh.

Nominal fee for sports events =================== The sports events will continue to cost a fraction of these rates with the ones organised by sports ministry, national federations and state bodies pegged at Rs 40,000 per day at the main arena of JLN Stadium.

"No charges will be applicable for the National (with state participation) and International Level Competitions organised by federations/associations recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports except for electricity charges," the SAI stated in its notification.

For school, colleges, universities and registered societies, the fee has been kept at Rs one lakh at JLN Stadium, Rs 25,000 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, and Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 for various ranges of the Karni Singh Arena.