Sudharsan, Kuldeep have to be in England squad; Arshdeep out of the box pick: MSK Prasad

New Delhi: Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels the presence of Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav is a must in the squad for the five-match Test series in England beginning June 20.

In a recent interview, former India head coach Ravi Shastri too had thrown his weight behind Sudharsan, who is in the middle of a stellar IPL and has experience of playing county cricket.

Speaking to PTI, Prasad, who was in charge of selection committee from 2016 to 2020, also gave his reasons on why Arshdeep and Kuldeep have to be there in the squad.

He would have the in-form Prasidh Krishna over Akash Deep among the five pacers to be picked in case the selectors pick a 15-man squad to be announced in the middle of May.

Following the retirement of R Ashwin, Washingston Sundar will be his spin bowling all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep who the former chief selector sees as a genuine wicket-taker even in pace friendly English conditions.

Whether Rohit Sharma should be part of the squad, it is a decision that Prasad feels should be left to the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.

"Sai has to be a part of this England series. Because this is the ideal timeas the new WTC cycle is going to begin.

"If Rohit is part of the squad, then he opens alongside Jaiswal and Sai can be the back up opener. I will leave to the selectors to take that call. Sai might get his opportunity as the series progresses," said the former India stumper.

Shubman Gill is expected to bat at three and Virat Kohli, who will need to overcome the outside off-stump demons once again in the UK, will bat at four. Pant is Prasad's preferred choice of wicket-keeper batter in the squad while K L Rahul has done enough to start as a specialist batter in the middle-order, he said.

"Besides Gill, KL is another all format player for you. Though Shreyas Iyer has done well in white ball cricket I won't pick him for England series.

"Jaddu, Washy and Kuldeep are three spinners for me. Jaddu is automatic pick, Washy as the all-rounder and Kuldeep is a match winner for me. I would not pick Axar Patel for this one," he said.

Though there have been questions over Nitish Reddy's fitness as he is yet to bowl in this IPL, Prasad reckons he will be part of the squad following his exploits in Australia.

"Compared to Australia, Reddy the bowler will be more handy in English conditions," he said.

Talking about the pace department, Prasad said the selectors should include Prasidh and Arshdeep, who can swing the ball both ways and give variety to the attack as the sole left-arm fast bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are certainties in the pace department.

"Arshdeep would be my out of the box pick. In English conditions, you need a left arm seamer. This guy is able to move the ball both sides. He's bowling 135s. He's very, very confident today.

"After taking 100 T20 wickets, I think he's smart enough to understand the nuances of the game. He also has county experience," he said.

Prasad added that India have a very good chance of winning their first series in England since 2007. England are a side in transition following the retirement of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.