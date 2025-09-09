SAI NCSSR and IIT Delhi sign MoU to promote sports science and innovation

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) on Tuesday signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to strengthen cooperation in the fields of sports sciences, advanced technology, and indigenous innovation.

Signed under the guidance of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to promote the central government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the MoU will foster "inter-institutional coordination and focus on the development of indigenous sports equipment, sports science devices, and cutting-edge technologies".

"This partnership reflects the Ministry's commitment to integrating science and technology with sports to empower Indian athletes and ensure they are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally," Mandaviya said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated the use of Swadeshi products and this partnership perfectly aligns with his vision," he added.

The collaboration is expected to facilitate high-quality research in sports science and engineering, promote innovation-driven projects for athlete performance enhancement and enable knowledge sharing between leading experts and institutions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi.

The sports secretary also inaugurated a biomechanics laboratory at IIT Delhi.

The facility is equipped to conduct advanced sports science assessments and biomechanical research. The lab will play a vital role in delivering scientific insights into athlete movement, optimising performance and mitigating the risk of injuries.

The lab aims to strengthen India’s sports science infrastructure and fostering innovation to support both able-body and para athletes. PTI APA BS BS