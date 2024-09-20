SAI NSNIS Patiala hosts orientation for High Performance Directors, Managers

Patiala, Sep 20 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday launched a two-day orientation programme for 19 High Performance Directors (HPDs) and High Performance Managers (HPMs) from various centres across the country at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) here.

The initiative aims to enhance the leadership capabilities of HPDs and HPMs, focusing on strengthening India’s sports development and achieving excellence in high-performance sports.

The programme features 15 HPDs and four HPMs, who will engage with experts and speakers in high-performance sports management.

Among the speakers are Hockey India’s chief coach Harinder Singh, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Commodore P K Garg, and High Performance Director of Hockey India Herman Cruz.

Also sharing their expertise are Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director of the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High Performance Director at DR KSSR Shooting Range, Rahul Bajaj, CEO of Digital Darwin, and Samuel Pullinger of the Inspire Institute of Sports.