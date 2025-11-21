SAI organises 45-day coaching camp for karatekas aspiring for 2026 Asiad

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI), through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, has organised a 45-day coaching camp for 48 karatekas in Lucknow as part of their build-up to the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The 45-day camp for karate got underway on November 17 and will continue till December 31 at the SAI Regional Centre in Lucknow.

"The camp features 64 members, including 48 athletes, 12 coaches, and 4 support staff and the entire camp has been sanctioned with financial assistance of Rs 1.42 crore under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) Scheme," the SAI said in a statement.

It is to ensure that the core athletes -- 24 men and as many women -- get full access to training facilities and continue their high-performance training despite the de-recognition of their national federation. The Karate Association of India has been de-recognised after losing its affiliation with the world body owing to infighting and administrative irregularities.

The camp in Lucknow will identify the talent that will go through exposure opportunities abroad in the build-up to the Asian Games, scheduled from September 19 to October 4 next year.

SAI had constituted an Organising Committee for Karate in July this year to manage all aspects of the sport, from athlete selection to coaching camps and foreign exposure.

To ensure a transparent and fair selection pathway, the committee had conducted Open National Selection Trials in senior category from October 12-14 at the SAI Training Centre in NEHU Campus, Shillong.

The trials were fully managed by Karate Organising Committee of SAI, ensuring "compliance with international norms, anti-doping rules, and videography-based evaluation." The committee will remain functional until an NSF is officially recognised by the Sports Ministry.

"...thus ensuring that athletes face no administrative hurdles in their preparation cycle. Besides Karate, the similar committee is also governing martial arts sports Ju-Jitsu and Kurash," the SAI stated.