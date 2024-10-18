SAI, RSPB, IOC enter semifinals

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Sports Authority of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Indian Oil Corporation entered the semi-finals of the Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship here on Friday.

The opening quarter-final saw SAI crush Sashastra Seema Bal 8-0 thanks to goals from Antim and Preeti Dubey.

The next fixture saw CBDT overcome Union Bank of India 4-2, with Jaspreet Kaur netting a brace.

In the third quarter-final, RSPB annihilated Central Reserve Police Force 11-0, courtesy of goals from Neha, Vandana Katariya and Sangita Kumari.

The day's final outing saw IOC thrash Tamil Nadu Police 12-0. Sharmila Devi and Mumtaz Khan scored hat-tricks, while Deepika and Jyoti netted two goals each. PTI AYG AH