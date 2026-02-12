SAI safeguards for concerts: FOP to be protected asset with four-layer shield

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) In a bid to protect the Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during upcoming concerts, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has declared that the venue's field of play will have a four-layer protection system in place to prevent any damage.

The stadium is due to host a concert by popular Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj on Saturday. SAI had drawn flak last year when the venue, including the field of play, was left in a messy state following Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' concert.

The laying of the Mondo track was completed last year before the World Para-Athletics Championship at a total cost of Rs 23 crore. The four-layer protection for it would include plywood, foam and carpets.

The JLN, primarily an athletics and football venue, is among the most popular venues for hosting non-sports events like music concerts and it earlier cost a relatively low Rs 4.5 lakh to book its main arena by Indian artistes.

SAI's revised tariffs, notified on September 18, hiked the cost of booking to Rs 25 lakh.

"We are ensuring that sport is not disrupted and that events do not cause damage to the stadium," SAI Stadia administration Director Nidhin Jose said.

Several athletes had posted videos of damage at the stadium during Dosanjh's concert.

In case there is a failure to ensure a post-event clean-up, SAI has also already made it clear that it would charge a penalty at 10 per cent of per day tariff and would also have the discretion to "blacklist" such organisers from future event bookings.

In its latest measures to safeguard the facility, SAI has divided the stadium into zero-weight, low-weight and heavy-weight zones and barricaded sensitive surfaces ahead of Saturday's event.

Implementing its strict measures codified last year, the condition of the stadium will be recorded prior to the event. It would not be handed back to athletes until after a post-event inspection to figure out any damages for which the organisers would be fully liable.