Sai Sanjay finishes on podium in British GT Championship

Brands Hatch (United Kingdom), Sep 30 (PTI) Ace Indian driver Sai Sanjay finished creditable third overall and also made it to the podium in silver class in the GT4 category of the British GT Championship here.

The 21-year Indian driver from Chennai did a commendable job in the last round of the British GT championship, where popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar will be making his debut in the GT4 next year.

Driving for Britain-based motorsports team Race-Lab, Sanjay qualified P4 overall in the class and finished third overall, in a rare feat by an Indian.

Sanjay, the 2022 Indian national champion in the MRF Formula 2000, drove a McLaren Artura GT4 car in the GT4 Silver category with British driver Callum Davies, and exhibited his driving skills to bag a podium finish.

This is Sanjay's first year in international GT racing and he is also the first from Tamil Nadu to drive a whole season in British GT races. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS