Sai Sanjay wins on debut in GT Cars race weekend in England

Snetterton (UK), Oct 10 (PTI) Promising Indian driver Sai Sanjay made his international debut in style by winning a race in the GT Cup Championship 300 finale in the GTH class here.

During the weekend, Sai won two races and finished P2 in the second feature race. For his stellar performance, he was also awarded the 'Driver of the Day' in a grid of seasoned competitors.

On the opening day, Sai's teammate Davies put the car on pole with a best timing of 1:55:744s and won the first sprint race in 25:39.518s.

In the first feature race of the weekend, Davies started as the first driver and, after the pit stop, Sai did a creditable job to keep the lead and finish the race with ease.

The Racelab pair clocked 51 minutes, 45.513 seconds in the 25-lap race. They clocked a best lap of 1:58.009 seconds.

Sai, who hails from Salem, set the pace in the 13 Racelab McLaren Artura by putting in a storming third lap with a timing of 1:55:472 to qualify 1.4 seconds ahead of Hart's Morpheus Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 in Group GTH.

Sai won the 13-lap second sprint race from pole to finish in 25:40.512 seconds and with a more than 30-second gap.

The team managed a second place with a time of 51:31.167s in the feature (pit-stop) race.

Davies pulled clear in the early stages for Racelab but due to an incident, the pair had to settle for the second spot.

Sai, who hails from Chennai, was driving in the GTH category for the first time.

Sai is the national champion of 2022 in the MRF Formula 2000 category.

The GT Cup Championship is one of UK's leading sports car categories, catering to all levels of driver ability. Sai and Team Racelab are now gearing up for the test at Silverstone on Tuesday.