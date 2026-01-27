SAI Sports Science Division conducts workshop for coaches on advanced training

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A four-day Sports Science Workshop for SAI coaches in archery and shooting, focussing on biomechanics, pressure management and emotional control, has begun at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

Secretary (Sports) and Director General, SAI (Sports Authority of India), Hari Ranjan Rao, gave the opening address on Monday, underlining the need to deepen the integration of sports science into daily training.

"Sports science must be used effectively to support athletes, especially in disciplines where marginal gains can make the difference between participation and podium success," Rao was quoted as saying in a press release from SAI.

The workshop for SAI coaches in precision sports follows a series of coach sensitisation workshops, which started off in December last year.

Similar workshops have been held at the SAI Sports Science Division across disciplines like Hockey, Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Athletics and now Shooting and Archery.

"Sports science has a crucial role to play in ensuring efficient training, injury prevention and career longevity, which ultimately reduces the financial burden on athletes and their families," Rao said.

"We will increase sports science support across the country by expanding the number of centres and strengthening athlete support systems within national camps and centres of excellence." The workshop brings together coaches, sports scientists, medical experts and performance specialists to "align traditional coaching wisdom with evidence-based practices." The initiative is part of a push by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conduct regular capacity-building programmes for coaches across combat, endurance, team and precision sports.

"Such focused engagements with coaches, supported by sports scientists, will positively contribute to India's medal prospects. Our vision is athlete-centric, coach-led, and backed by sports science," said Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director-cum-Head, Sports Science Division, SAI.

The precision sports–specific Sports Science Workshop is bringing a sharp, performance-driven lens to shooting and archery, disciplines where marginal gains often separate medals from near-misses.

"The programme is exploring how biomechanics, conditioning and stability training can enhance postural control, consistency and injury resilience, with coaches being exposed to practical applications of movement analysis and core-stability–focused conditioning," the SAI stated.

"The sessions are designed to help coaches translate scientific principles directly into daily training environments, reinforcing technical efficiency while reducing cumulative injury risk in elite precision athletes." The workshop also covers recovery sciences, sports psychology and sports medicine.

"Coaches are engaging with modules on nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, yoga-based recovery and long-term athlete health, alongside applied sports psychology sessions addressing focus, pressure management and emotional control." The sessions are being delivered by experts from across the Sports Authority of India ecosystem as well as domain experts from allied institutions.