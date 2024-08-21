Sai Sudharsan joins Surrey to play two County matches

London, Aug 21 (PTI) India batter B Sai Sudharsan will play for Surrey in their next two English County Championship matches, the club announced on Wednesday.

Sudharsan will start his brief county stint on Thursday with a match against Lancashire at the Oval, and then will play against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge next week.

After that, the Tamil Nadu batter will return to India to participate in the Duleep Trophy, beginning on September 5 at Bengaluru and Anantapur.

Sudharsan is part of Team C which will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Surrey are currently on top of the Division One chart and are eyeing their third County title in a row.

The left-handed batter featured in Surrey's last Championship match with Essex at the Oval in June as well as appearing twice for Surrey in September 2023.

Sudharsan had a strong IPL 2024 for the Gujarat Titans, scoring his first century in the competition and making over 500 runs.

The 22-year-old batter also made his ODI debut for India, impressing with two fifties in three innings against South Africa earlier this year.