Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for County Championship

London, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian batter Sai Sudharsan will return to England to play some matches for Surrey in the ongoing County Championship, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old had joined Surrey last season and played two County Championship matches, scoring 116 runs, including a half-century, to help the side win its 22nd title.

The Chennai cricketer had a great IPL 2024 season, finishing as the highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans, accumulating 527 runs in 12 outings, including a century and two 50s.

Sudharsan made his ODI debut against South Africa last year, scoring 127 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries.

He has accumulated 1,118 runs in 29 innings in First-Class cricket.

"I'm so excited to represent Surrey again. I loved my time with the group last year and want to do my best to help the club achieve more success," Sudharsan said in a statement.

"The Kia Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, and I can't wait to get back out there wearing the Three Feathers." Surrey's Director of Men's Cricket, Alec Stewart, added, "We saw how good a player Sai is last year, and we're pleased to welcome him back into the group, where he fitted in perfectly." Surrey are currently placed atop the South Division table. Sudharsan's first outing this season would be against Essex at home on Sunday. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM