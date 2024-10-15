SAI, Union Bank of India, and RSPB win

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Sports Authority of India, Union Bank of India, and Railway Sports Promotion Board registered comprehensive victories in their respective pool matches of Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship here on Tuesday.

Sports Authority of India defeated UCO Women's Hockey Academy 11-0 in a Pool C game. A comprehensive performance from Sports Authority of India saw goals from Preeti Dubey (5’, 24’), Edula Jyothi (22’, 23’), Meenu Rani (13’), Sakshi Shukla (20’), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (29’), Sumita (40’), Vartika Rawat (45’) Beena Pandey (47’), and Deepali (56’).

In a Pool D match, Union Bank of India beat Sashastra Seema Bal 4-2. Jiwani Kishori Toppo (1’, 27’), captain Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12’) and Nidhi (17’) scored for Union Bank of India. Monu (39’) and Manisha (46’) were the scorers for Sashastra Seema Bal.

Railway Sports Promotion Board thrashed Tamil Nadu Police, 10-0 in a Pool B match. Navneet Kaur (32’, 35’, 52’) scored three goals while Sangita Kumari (2’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (3’), Manisha Chauhan (4’), Deepika Soreng (11’), Lalremsiami (36’), Sujata Kujur (42’) and Marina Lalramnghaki (57’) netted one each. PTI AH AH APA APA