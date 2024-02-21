Saigal qualifies for main draw of CCI Snooker Classic

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Nikhil Saigal carved out a 4-1 win against Shubojit Roy in a best-of-7-frame final to qualify for the main draw at the CCI Snooker Classic here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Saigal played solidly and confidently went for his shots against Roy who fought well and managed to win the second frame. But thereafter, Saigal called the shots and played some excellent shots to complete a 66-42, 14-59, 87-21, 64-52 and 63-40 victory.

Results – Final round: Nikhil Saigal bt Shubojit Roy 4-1 (66-42, 14-59, 87-21, 64-52, 63-40).

Round 2: Vishal Gehani bt Anil Sagar 3-0 (57-36, 51-48, 64(54)-16); Manav Panchal bt Jignish Chokshi 3-0 (59-33, 68-17, 77-40); Vijay Nichani bt M.D. Salim 3-0 (78-20, 63-21, 77-38); Sumit Ahuja bt Raj Shetty 3-0 (64-29, 71-54, 62-1); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Ranjeet Negi 3-1 (50-33, 41-73, 69-20, 72-1); Gaurav Deshmukh bt Alam Shaikh 3-0 (48-30, 75(42)-47, 83(39)-7); Imran Khan bt Avinash Gaikwad 3-0 (60-9, 60-7, 60-10); Abhishek Bajaj bt Sukeel Venkatramani 3-0 (79-61, 74-29, 63-17).

Round 1: Nayan Bhuva bt Pamula Avinash 3-2 (54-71, 70-40, 29-71, 58-55, 46-11); Sunil Jain bt Aditya Ajmeera 3-2 (29-55, 61(40)-19, 73-33, 35-62, 64(54)-18); Krishna Tohgaonkar bt Clifford Vincent 3-1 (57-19, 66-6, 17-54, 94-36); Shakeel Ahmed bt Kartikeya Panyam 3-0 (72-5, 62-36, 58-28). PTI BS AH AH