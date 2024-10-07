Saika Ishaque to lead Bengal in Senior Women's T20 meet

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Saika Ishaque will lead Bengal in the Senior Women's T20 Tournament beginning on October 17, it was announced on Monday.

Tanushree Sarkar has been named the vice captain. Probal Dutta is the head coach of the team, while India legend Jhulan Goswami is the mentor.

The squad: Saika Ishaque (C), Tanushree Sarkar (VC), Priyanka Bala, Hrishita Basu, Mita Paul, Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Aruna Barman, Shrayoshi Aich, Sushmita Ganguli, Prativa Rana, Sujata Dey, Jhumia Khatun, Sashti Mondal, Monika Mal, Piyali Ghosh, Dhara Gujjar*, Titas Sadhu*. (*subject to fitness). PTI TAP BS BS