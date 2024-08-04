Sailing at Olympics: Saravanan 18th in men''s Dinghy event, Nethra placed 25th after Race 8

Marseille (France), Aug 4 (PTI) India's Vishnu Saravanan was placed 18th after race 8 in the men's dinghy sailing's opening series, while Nethra Kumanan was at 25th spot in the women's event at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Indian was ranked 7th and 24th in race 7 and 8 respectively.

Saravanan, who was ranked at 23nd after Race 6 on Saturday, now has net points of 114.

In women's dinghy event, Kumanan is at 25th spot with 145 points.

She was 24th after Race 6 on Saturday.

Two more races of the opening series remain, with Race 9 and 10 to be held on Monday.

The top 10 boats from the opening series will enter the medal race on Tuesday.

The top three boats will be decided via the overall score from the opening series and the final.