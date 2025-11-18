Saina Nehwal, Peter Gade to headline Legends' Vision Legacy Tour India

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Indian badminton great Saina Nehwal and Danish legend Peter Gade will headline The Legends' Vision – Legacy Tour India, a global initiative aimed at growing the sport through community events, junior engagement programmes and local partnerships.

The Legacy Tour, returning to India after eight years, will be held in New Delhi on November 23–24 at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

"I am delighted to bring The Legends’ Vision to my home country again," said Saina, a London Olympics bronze-medallist, who joined Olympic champion Carolina Marin as one of the newest Legends associated with the platform.

"Badminton has given me everything in life, and it is always special to return to the court in a way that inspires young players." The opening day on November 23 will feature interactive junior exhibitions with Saina, Gade and Legends' Vision Ambassadors, followed by the official launch of A Racquet's Second Life in India.

"This programme has always been about giving back to the global badminton community, and I'm proud to see the message continue to grow," said Gade, the 1999 All England Champion.

The second day, November 24, will see outreach activities across Delhi-NCR, with fans getting the opportunity to meet Saina and Gade.