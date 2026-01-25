Sainyam and Gaurav win 10m Air Pistol Trial 2 Finals

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Sainyam of Chandigarh and Gaurav Kumar of Uttar Pradesh came on top in the women's and men's 10m Air Pistol Trail 2 finals respectively as the National Selection Trials 1 & 2 concluded here Sunday.

World Cup Final silver medallist Sainyam continued her good run of form, finishing on top in the finals with a dominant final score of 243.1, 5.4 points more than Rhythm Sangwan (237.7).

Meenu Pathak once again finished in the top three in the finals, finishing with a score of 218.5.

Earlier in qualification, Suruchi Singh finished on top with an impressive 587-31x, but could only finish in eighth place in the finals.

Palak shot 579-16x to finish second in qualification and shot 178.2 in the finals to finish fifth.

The experienced Shwetha Singh took the third spot in qualification with a score of 578-18x and came back in the finals to finish on sixth place.

Meenu Pathak shot 577-12x in qualification while Priya Muralidhar hit 576-16x. Rhythm Sangwan and Sainyam scored 576-15x and 576-13x while Divya T.S completed the top eight with a score of 575-19x.

Gaurav improved on his second-place finish in Trial 1, finishing on top in T2 in a tightly contested final.

Gaurav, who qualified third for the finals with a score of 584-21x, shot 245.5 in the finals to take the top spot ahead of Yogesh Kumar who finished second with a final score of 244.6.

Harsh Swami of Uttar Pradesh took the third spot with a final score of 221.9 after qualifying for the finals in second place with a score of 585-26x.