SAI's Mumbai regional centre seeking CSR support for developmental plan

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) regional centre which has been working on the development of hockey players and wrestlers is open to CSR support for building its facility here in Kandivali.

The officials at the centre on Tuesday introduced programs for the Fit India and Khelo India initiatives besides showcasing their progress in areas of sports science, training and recovery of the athletes and other functions.

The centre's assistant director Apoorva Mande introduced activities planned in the month of March in Mumbai and Goa which are aimed at promoting community participation in fitness activities.

The SAI had earlier signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government last October which will allow them to develop the site, spread across 37 acres of land, as the current infrastructure is in need of redevelopment.

"For 36 years, there was some or the other misunderstanding and we could not develop this prime land. For the next 30 years, we have got a lease agreement to develop this academy," said regional director Pandurang Chate.

"We have prepared a masterplan, which should come to around Rs 500 crore. We have sent it to the head office of SAI. Here we will focus on 10-plus disciplines, where we will focus on Olympic events and a few indigenous sports." "The landscape will change in the next 3-4 years. The sports minister had visited and he also mentioned that Mumbai lacks sports infrastructure. Considering Mumbai, the talent and the exposure all our athletes are getting, we have miniscule infrastructure." He added, "We are open to CSR funding as well. The main motive is to develop this academy and start it as soon as possible." An official from the centre said it is looking for CSR partners owing to the budget estimates.

"We are also looking at private CSR partners who are ready (to chip in). Let's say someone will come and say, 'I will build the hockey turf', or someone will come and say, 'I will build tennis courts'... That way, the academy can be built at one go," he said.

The official said they are waiting for the approval from the ministry on the master plan which could host 300 athletes at a time. The plan was submitted in late January.

"It all depends on the approval of the master plan. When the approval happens, we are looking to start the project as soon as the approval happens." The official said they are hopeful of things falling in place in the time to come with CSR initiatives.

"The Constitution, the Companies Act allows investment in sports, in CSR. You can invest in infrastructure, in athlete training, in their foreign exposure (trips), their kits or even dieting. You can do all sorts of things in CSR for sports," he said.

"(With) Mumbai being the financial capital, once the message goes across that this facility is open to CSR investment, I don't see why people would not come in," he added.

"We are in the initial phase of discussion because our master plan is not approved yet. Once that is approved, we will go full on in terms of gathering the CSR funding." The official also underlined the benefits for the corporates.

"If you make a stadium here, there will be so many matches, so many international competitions. The brand itself, (or) the private partner itself would get so much exposure just by virtue of being in Mumbai, so CSR is a win-win for them."